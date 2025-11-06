Klook Boosts Growth with New Execs in Tech and Marketing

In a strategic move to enhance its leadership team, Klook, Asia's foremost platform for travel and experiences, revealed the appointments of two seasoned professionals, Daniel Kao and Jakii Chu, as Senior Vice Presidents (SVP) of Product & Technology and Growth Marketing, respectively. The company aims to leverage their combined expertise to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Daniel Kao, a distinguished technology leader with a notable 30-year career, has previously held significant roles such as Chief Technology Officer at VIP.com and Director of Site Operations at eBay. At Klook, Kao will focus on advancing product innovation and strengthening the company's technological framework to deliver superior customer experiences through data and AI integration.

Jakii Chu, bringing 25 years of marketing prowess from top Silicon Valley companies, including her tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Instacart, will lead Klook's marketing transformation efforts. Her emphasis will be on integrating AI to bolster the company's marketing technology stack, fostering faster decision-making and sustainable growth.

