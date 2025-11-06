Left Menu

Klook Boosts Growth with New Execs in Tech and Marketing

Klook, Asia's premier travel and experiences platform, announces the appointments of Daniel Kao and Jakii Chu as Senior Vice Presidents of Product & Technology and Growth Marketing, respectively. With extensive industry experience, they aim to advance Klook's technological and marketing capabilities for sustainable growth and enhanced customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:12 IST
Klook Boosts Growth with New Execs in Tech and Marketing
Klook Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to enhance its leadership team, Klook, Asia's foremost platform for travel and experiences, revealed the appointments of two seasoned professionals, Daniel Kao and Jakii Chu, as Senior Vice Presidents (SVP) of Product & Technology and Growth Marketing, respectively. The company aims to leverage their combined expertise to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Daniel Kao, a distinguished technology leader with a notable 30-year career, has previously held significant roles such as Chief Technology Officer at VIP.com and Director of Site Operations at eBay. At Klook, Kao will focus on advancing product innovation and strengthening the company's technological framework to deliver superior customer experiences through data and AI integration.

Jakii Chu, bringing 25 years of marketing prowess from top Silicon Valley companies, including her tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Instacart, will lead Klook's marketing transformation efforts. Her emphasis will be on integrating AI to bolster the company's marketing technology stack, fostering faster decision-making and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

 India
2
Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabilities

Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabili...

 India
3
Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blow

Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blo...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025