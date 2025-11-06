India and Peru Forge Ahead with Intersessional Talks for Trade Agreement

In a strategic move to strengthen economic ties with Latin America, India and Peru have announced intersessional meetings aimed at addressing pending issues in their trade negotiations. The initiative comes ahead of the 10th round of talks, slated for January 2026 in New Delhi, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry disclosed in a statement.

Significant progress was reported in the 9th round, held in Lima from November 3-5, 2025, with discussions covering essential chapters such as Trade in Goods and Services, Rules of Origin, and Critical Minerals. The negotiations underscore the Indian government's commitment to expanding trade with Latin America, a region of rising economic importance.

The closing ceremony was attended by high-profile officials, including Peru's Minister of Foreign Trade, Teresa Stella Mera Gomez, and India's Ambassador to Peru, Vishvas Vidu Sapkal. Both sides expressed optimism about the proposed trade agreement, which aims to bolster investment flows in sectors like pharmaceuticals and automobiles.