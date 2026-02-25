Left Menu

China and Germany Aim to Reshape Economic Cooperation Amid Trade Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have committed to deepening economic cooperation during Merz's visit to Beijing. Despite concerns over trade imbalances, no significant deals were signed. The visit underscores mutual interests in maintaining robust economic ties and addressing challenges in the global trading system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have announced plans to enhance bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Beijing. The discussion, taking place amidst growing trade imbalances, focused on ensuring fair trade practices and open communication between the nations.

Despite efforts to strengthen economic ties, Merz and Li concluded their discussions without securing significant deals. The agreements focused on areas like climate change, animal disease prevention, and sports, but fell short compared to recent trade documents signed by Canada and Britain with China.

Merz is navigating complex dynamics as trade pressures mount on Germany's economy due to competition from China. Both nations emphasize the importance of safeguarding multilateralism and free trade, hoping their cooperation can foster fairer global governance.

