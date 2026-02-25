German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have announced plans to enhance bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Beijing. The discussion, taking place amidst growing trade imbalances, focused on ensuring fair trade practices and open communication between the nations.

Despite efforts to strengthen economic ties, Merz and Li concluded their discussions without securing significant deals. The agreements focused on areas like climate change, animal disease prevention, and sports, but fell short compared to recent trade documents signed by Canada and Britain with China.

Merz is navigating complex dynamics as trade pressures mount on Germany's economy due to competition from China. Both nations emphasize the importance of safeguarding multilateralism and free trade, hoping their cooperation can foster fairer global governance.