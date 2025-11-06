Left Menu

Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blow

Vietnam's exports decreased in October amid U.S. tariffs, affecting trade relations and overall shipments. Despite negotiations, a 20% tariff on imports aims to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam. Mobile phones are most impacted, while foreign investments show signs of recovery, indicating economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:44 IST
Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of American tariffs, Vietnam's export-driven economy suffered a setback in October, as official data reported a significant decrease, particularly in shipments to the U.S. Despite ongoing negotiations for a trade deal, a 20% tariff, imposed by President Trump in August, continues to hinder economic progress.

Vietnam's largest export sector, mobile phones, witnessed a 15.2% drop in shipments to the U.S. throughout October, reflecting a persistent negative trend. Interestingly, sectors like footwear displayed resilience, with a 15% increase, even as overall trade statistics remained grim.

Caught in the belt-tightening fiscal climate, foreign investments in Vietnam fell sharply by over 25% in October. Notably, newly agreed investments surged by 24.2%, signifying renewed interest and confidence from multinational corporations, essential for the nation's growth trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

Bihar Polls: Rabri Devi Fires Back at Modi Amid First Phase Voting

 India
2
Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabilities

Standard Glass Lining Technology Embarks on a New Era with Expanded Capabili...

 India
3
Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blow

Vietnam's Exports Hit by U.S. Tariffs, Mobile Phone Sector Takes Biggest Blo...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025