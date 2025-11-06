Tragedy in the Skies: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Kentucky

A UPS cargo plane suffered a catastrophic failure shortly after takeoff in Kentucky, causing a deadly crash. The plane's left wing ignited, and an engine detached before it crashed, killing at least 12 people, including a child.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are piecing together the chaotic sequence of events that unfolded at the Louisville airport. Debris from the plane, which was departing for Honolulu, was scattered over a wide area, impacting nearby businesses.

This tragic incident, reminiscent of a 1979 Chicago crash, leaves many questions as authorities sift through the wreckage, with surveillance footage showing the engine detachment. The devastating crash also caused smaller explosions at local facilities. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss and grapples with the aftermath of this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)