India-New Zealand FTA: A Leap Towards Enhanced Bilateral Trade

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted rapid progress in India-New Zealand FTA talks, aiming for finalization soon. The agreement promises substantial trade growth and collaboration in technology, science, and innovation, addressing both nations' sensitivities. New Zealand's Todd McClay emphasized increased trade opportunities, with plans to visit India next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotorua | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:43 IST
In a significant development, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that discussions on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand are progressing rapidly, with both parties eager to finalize it soon.

During his four-day official visit, Goyal, who is meeting with his New Zealand equivalent Todd McClay, highlighted the historic nature of the visit, noting the collaborative spirit shown by both nations' teams in tackling remaining issues.

New Zealand's Trade Minister McClay expressed optimism about the FTA's potential to boost the current bilateral trade, already registering a 10% growth last year, by facilitating greater collaboration in areas like agri-technology, science, and innovation. McClay is scheduled to visit India next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

