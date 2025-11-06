India-New Zealand FTA: A Leap Towards Enhanced Bilateral Trade
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted rapid progress in India-New Zealand FTA talks, aiming for finalization soon. The agreement promises substantial trade growth and collaboration in technology, science, and innovation, addressing both nations' sensitivities. New Zealand's Todd McClay emphasized increased trade opportunities, with plans to visit India next week.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a significant development, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that discussions on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand are progressing rapidly, with both parties eager to finalize it soon.
During his four-day official visit, Goyal, who is meeting with his New Zealand equivalent Todd McClay, highlighted the historic nature of the visit, noting the collaborative spirit shown by both nations' teams in tackling remaining issues.
New Zealand's Trade Minister McClay expressed optimism about the FTA's potential to boost the current bilateral trade, already registering a 10% growth last year, by facilitating greater collaboration in areas like agri-technology, science, and innovation. McClay is scheduled to visit India next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Advances India–New Zealand Economic Ties During Auckland Visit
India-US Bilateral Trade Talks: Striving for a $500 Billion Milestone
India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations
Piyush Goyal's Strategic NZ Visit: Fortifying India-New Zealand Trade Ties
India-South Korea Pact to Boost Bilateral Trade and Industry