India-New Zealand FTA: A Leap Towards Enhanced Bilateral Trade

In a significant development, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that discussions on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand are progressing rapidly, with both parties eager to finalize it soon.

During his four-day official visit, Goyal, who is meeting with his New Zealand equivalent Todd McClay, highlighted the historic nature of the visit, noting the collaborative spirit shown by both nations' teams in tackling remaining issues.

New Zealand's Trade Minister McClay expressed optimism about the FTA's potential to boost the current bilateral trade, already registering a 10% growth last year, by facilitating greater collaboration in areas like agri-technology, science, and innovation. McClay is scheduled to visit India next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)