Greaves Cotton Unveils Future-Focused Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering company, has launched a future-focused business strategy named 'GREAVES.NEXT', aimed at sustainable growth within the evolving energy, mobility, and new engineering application landscapes. The strategy focuses on energy solutions, mobility solutions, and industrial solutions to capture new opportunities in India and globally.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering firm, announced a new strategic framework targeting sustainable growth across its businesses. The initiative, named 'GREAVES.NEXT', highlights the company's commitment to innovation and adaptability in the evolving energy, mobility, and engineering landscapes both in India and globally.

According to Parag Satpute, Managing Director and Group CEO, the strategy positions Greaves Cotton as a future-ready entity offering dependable products and solutions centered on sustainability and customer satisfaction. Satpute emphasized the aim to create enduring value for stakeholders while playing a significant role in India's industrial advancement and energy transition.

In energy solutions, the focus is on reinforcing the company's foothold in power generation and the genset aftermarket by transitioning from mere products to complete solutions. Meanwhile, the mobility sector will see Greaves Cotton expand its offerings to include fuel-agnostic powertrains and enhance OEM collaborations, while the industrial domain seeks to develop compact solutions and strengthen partnerships to maintain leadership in vital segments like firefighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

