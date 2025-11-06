U.S. Travel Chaos Looms Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. airlines are navigating a turbulent time as government-mandated flight cuts contribute to ongoing travel chaos. The reductions, which aim to manage air traffic control safety during the historic government shutdown, pushed airlines to adjust schedules, causing delays that have affected millions of passengers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited safety concerns in ordering significant flight cuts, impacting airports nationwide. As the shutdown continues, airlines like United and Southwest are fielding a deluge of customer inquiries, with many travelers uncertain about holiday plans.

Industry experts warn of broader implications if the shutdown persists, affecting both airline stocks and consumer confidence. With the Federal Aviation Administration facing staff shortages, efforts focus on minimizing disruption while preparing for potential extended impacts on the travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)