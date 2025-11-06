Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion
Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd has secured Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, valued at Rs 1,200 crore. The funds will assist in expansion, brand-building, and operations. Founded in 1996, Spacewood targets Rs 700 crore revenue this fiscal, aiming for 100 nationwide stores and enhanced omnichannel presence.
Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of modular furniture, has successfully raised Rs 300 crore from the private equity firm A91 Partners, the company announced on Thursday.
The funds, raised at a valuation of approximately Rs 1,200 crore, will empower Spacewood to embark on its next expansion phase, focusing on brand enhancement and strengthening operational foundations. A91 Partners' investment grants them a significant minority stake in the company.
Founded in 1996, Spacewood anticipates reaching group revenues of about Rs 700 crore this fiscal year. The company, which operates over 1 million square feet of integrated manufacturing facilities, aims to grow to 100 stores across the nation while bolstering its omnichannel presence via platforms like Amazon and Pepperfry.
