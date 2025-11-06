Left Menu

Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion

Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd has secured Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, valued at Rs 1,200 crore. The funds will assist in expansion, brand-building, and operations. Founded in 1996, Spacewood targets Rs 700 crore revenue this fiscal, aiming for 100 nationwide stores and enhanced omnichannel presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:36 IST
Spacewood Furnishers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Ambitious Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Spacewood Furnishers Pvt Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of modular furniture, has successfully raised Rs 300 crore from the private equity firm A91 Partners, the company announced on Thursday.

The funds, raised at a valuation of approximately Rs 1,200 crore, will empower Spacewood to embark on its next expansion phase, focusing on brand enhancement and strengthening operational foundations. A91 Partners' investment grants them a significant minority stake in the company.

Founded in 1996, Spacewood anticipates reaching group revenues of about Rs 700 crore this fiscal year. The company, which operates over 1 million square feet of integrated manufacturing facilities, aims to grow to 100 stores across the nation while bolstering its omnichannel presence via platforms like Amazon and Pepperfry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

 Global
2
Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds

Pakistan Refutes Claims of Denied Entry on Religious Grounds

 Pakistan
3
Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

Jeanine Anez: From Detention to Invitation

 Global
4
Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025