Bharat International Rice Conference 2025: A Global Gateway for Indian Rice Varieties

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 recently concluded at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, drawing in thousands of farmers, exporters, and international buyers to witness and explore India's extensive rice diversity. The event served as a critical platform for Indian farmers to display and promote their unique rice varieties, including many with Geographical Indication (GI) status, to a global audience.

The two-day event, held from October 30-31, welcomed more than 5,000 farmers alongside over 3,500 exporters and millers, underlining the collective effort of stakeholders to position Indian rice on the world stage. Participants showcased over 1,000 distinct varieties, highlighting the ambition of Indian agriculture to expand its global footprint.

Farmers like Ajay Kumar Singh from the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) expressed optimism, noting the potential to broaden marketing horizons beyond local markets in Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh to international e-commerce platforms. The conference not only established vital connections with buyers but accentuated the untapped qualities and health benefits of these premium rice variants, boosting India's aim to increase its global market share to 55-60% under the guidance of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation.

