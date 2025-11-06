Left Menu

FAA's Unprecedented Flight Cuts Amid Record Government Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to reduce flights by 10% at 40 major U.S. airports due to air traffic controller shortages amid a historic government shutdown. The plan, which begins with a 4% cut rising to 10% next week, excludes international flights and affects operations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Updated: 06-11-2025 20:35 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an extraordinary plan to curtail flights by 10% at 40 major U.S. airports amid ongoing concerns about air traffic controllers during a record-breaking federal government shutdown. The initiative aims to mitigate safety risks associated with staff shortages.

Starting with a 4% reduction on Friday and intensifying to 10% next week, the cuts will not apply to international flights but will affect domestic operations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday's plans follow FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford's briefing to airline CEOs highlighting the upcoming changes.

The shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, has left thousands of air traffic controllers and transportation security agents working without pay, resulting in widespread delays. Airlines have been urged to brace for the imminent changes while industry leaders and lawmakers demand detailed information on the safety assessments driving this decision.

