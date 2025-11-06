Spanish Delegation Explores Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

A high-ranking Spanish business delegation conducted an exploratory visit to the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor today, accompanied by senior officials from NCRTC. The delegation's journey commenced at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai, Ghaziabad, where they were briefed on the facility's cutting-edge maintenance practices aimed at ensuring the operational efficiency and reliability of Namo Bharat services.

The delegates then journeyed aboard the Namo Bharat train from Duhai Depot Namo Bharat Station, traversing various stations along the corridor. They received detailed insights into the commuter-centric design of the train and were impressed by its modern onboard features, noting the seamless experience it offers passengers. At Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, the delegation was informed about station design and NCRTC's efforts to facilitate Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) with other transportation systems, enhancing connectivity and commuter experience across the broader mobility network.

Post station evaluations, the delegates proceeded to GatiShakti Bhawan, the NCRTC Corporate Office, for an engaging session with the NCRTC leadership. NCRTC's Managing Director, Shri Shalabh Goel, extended a warm welcome and key discussions revolved around the innovative strategies employed in implementing this pioneering regional transit system in India. The delegation expressed admiration for the project's innovative focus on safety, operational excellence, technology integration, and its substantial role in fostering sustainable commuter-friendly regional mobility.

