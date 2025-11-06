Driving Global Ambitions: Mahindra Group's Expansive Vision

The Mahindra Group is setting ambitious international expansion goals, as announced by CEO Anish Shah at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave. The Group aims for a 10-20% share in designated export markets, driven by a robust product portfolio.

Shah highlighted the Group's growing success in auto exports, which have surged by 40%. He also emphasized the potential for Mahindra's aerospace business to become a significant global player, despite the company's current small size. Agriculture and automotive sectors remain integral to the Group's operations.

As part of its growth strategy, Mahindra plans significant capital investment, with Rs 30,000-40,000 crore earmarked over the next three years. The Group also anticipates 'growth gems' like Mahindra Aerostructure and its holiday segment to contribute to this expansion, with the latter running resorts both domestically and in Europe.