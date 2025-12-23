India Post Told to Adopt Proactive, Region-Driven Growth Strategy: MoS Pemmasani
The Minister of State has been conducting monthly performance reviews, supplementing the quarterly review cycle introduced by Communications Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia.
- Country:
- India
Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, has directed India Post to adopt a far more aggressive, structured, and business-oriented approach to service expansion and revenue generation. During his monthly review with heads of India Post’s 24 Postal Circles, he emphasised that the institution must evolve rapidly to keep pace with emerging logistics, banking, and digital governance demands.
Push for Strategic Business Outreach and High-Value Engagement
To strengthen India Post’s competitive positioning, Dr. Pemmasani instructed Circles to intensify engagement with high-GST-contributing businesses, MSMEs, industries, and government entities. He noted that India Post’s vast network gives it a natural advantage in retail, logistics, and financial services—but its growth will depend on active market outreach, not passive reliance on legacy customers.
He also mandated the creation of Dedicated Marketing Executive (DME) teams in every Circle. These teams will monitor lead generation, conversions, revenue flow, and service uptake on a daily basis, ensuring each Circle functions with clear, measurable business metrics.
Frequent Reviews for Faster Corrections
The Minister of State has been conducting monthly performance reviews, supplementing the quarterly review cycle introduced by Communications Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia. This tighter oversight framework aims to:
-
Identify operational issues early
-
Enable fast, data-driven course corrections
-
Ensure consistent achievement of service-level targets
-
Improve delivery timelines, customer experience, and revenue performance
All reviews focus on mail and parcel operations, logistics expansion, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services, savings bank growth, and PLI/RPLI insurance performance.
Region-Specific Growth Strategy Encouraged
Dr. Pemmasani urged Circle heads to design custom growth strategies based on regional strengths, taking into account:
-
Local industry clusters
-
Geographic advantages
-
Rural–urban mix
-
MSME density
-
E-commerce potential
-
Financial inclusion gaps
He reiterated that one-size-fits-all strategies will not work for a nationwide institution serving 1.4 billion people across widely varying terrains and economies.
Commendations for Notable Achievements
During the review, the Minister of State highlighted exemplary performance from:
🟢 Karnataka Circle
-
Strong grassroots engagement
-
Acquisition of new markets and customer segments
-
Effective promotion of India Post’s logistics and financial services
🟢 North Eastern Circle
-
Opening 1.54 lakh new savings accounts
-
Mobilising ₹276 crore under PLI/RPLI
-
Implementing a structured MSME outreach model that can potentially be replicated nationally
Strengthening India Post’s Public Service and Financial Sustainability
Dr. Pemmasani stated that India Post’s role goes beyond traditional mail delivery. Its responsibility includes:
-
Driving financial inclusion in remote regions
-
Supporting Digital India through secure, technology-enabled governance services
-
Powering e-commerce and rural logistics
-
Ensuring savings and insurance services reach underserved citizens
He emphasised that public welfare must align with financial prudence, ensuring India Post operates as a self-reliant, future-ready institution capable of supporting Viksit Bharat—the government’s vision for a developed India.
ALSO READ
Transforming Rural India: The New Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission
Transforming Rural India: Viksit Bharat-G Ram G Act Unveiled
Transforming Rural India: The Impact of Viksit Bharat-G Ram Act
Vice-President Highlights AI’s Role in Building Aatma Nirbhar, Viksit Bharat @ 2047
Controversy Erupts Over Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill