India Post Told to Adopt Proactive, Region-Driven Growth Strategy: MoS Pemmasani

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, has directed India Post to adopt a far more aggressive, structured, and business-oriented approach to service expansion and revenue generation. During his monthly review with heads of India Post’s 24 Postal Circles, he emphasised that the institution must evolve rapidly to keep pace with emerging logistics, banking, and digital governance demands.

Push for Strategic Business Outreach and High-Value Engagement

To strengthen India Post’s competitive positioning, Dr. Pemmasani instructed Circles to intensify engagement with high-GST-contributing businesses, MSMEs, industries, and government entities. He noted that India Post’s vast network gives it a natural advantage in retail, logistics, and financial services—but its growth will depend on active market outreach, not passive reliance on legacy customers.

He also mandated the creation of Dedicated Marketing Executive (DME) teams in every Circle. These teams will monitor lead generation, conversions, revenue flow, and service uptake on a daily basis, ensuring each Circle functions with clear, measurable business metrics.

Frequent Reviews for Faster Corrections

The Minister of State has been conducting monthly performance reviews, supplementing the quarterly review cycle introduced by Communications Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia. This tighter oversight framework aims to:

Identify operational issues early

Enable fast, data-driven course corrections

Ensure consistent achievement of service-level targets

Improve delivery timelines, customer experience, and revenue performance

All reviews focus on mail and parcel operations, logistics expansion, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services, savings bank growth, and PLI/RPLI insurance performance.

Region-Specific Growth Strategy Encouraged

Dr. Pemmasani urged Circle heads to design custom growth strategies based on regional strengths, taking into account:

Local industry clusters

Geographic advantages

Rural–urban mix

MSME density

E-commerce potential

Financial inclusion gaps

He reiterated that one-size-fits-all strategies will not work for a nationwide institution serving 1.4 billion people across widely varying terrains and economies.

Commendations for Notable Achievements

During the review, the Minister of State highlighted exemplary performance from:

🟢 Karnataka Circle

Strong grassroots engagement

Acquisition of new markets and customer segments

Effective promotion of India Post’s logistics and financial services

🟢 North Eastern Circle

Opening 1.54 lakh new savings accounts

Mobilising ₹276 crore under PLI/RPLI

Implementing a structured MSME outreach model that can potentially be replicated nationally

Strengthening India Post’s Public Service and Financial Sustainability

Dr. Pemmasani stated that India Post’s role goes beyond traditional mail delivery. Its responsibility includes:

Driving financial inclusion in remote regions

Supporting Digital India through secure, technology-enabled governance services

Powering e-commerce and rural logistics

Ensuring savings and insurance services reach underserved citizens

He emphasised that public welfare must align with financial prudence, ensuring India Post operates as a self-reliant, future-ready institution capable of supporting Viksit Bharat—the government’s vision for a developed India.