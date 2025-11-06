Left Menu

Pirates' Persistence: Somali Skirmish on High Seas

Pirates attacked a Malta-flagged tanker off Somalia, reigniting concerns for international shipping lanes. The crew took refuge in a safe room and maintained vessel control. Global naval forces are responding, as piracy incidents have surged, especially from Somali factions once thought subdued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:40 IST
An attempted piracy incident occurred on Thursday off the Somali coast involving a Malta-flagged products tanker, the Hellas Aphrodite. Despite the attack, the crew successfully took refuge in a fortified safe room and stayed in control of the vessel, according to maritime security sources.

The Greek-operated tanker was en route from India to South Africa when pirates on a skiff opened fire and launched a grenade assault, maritime security company Ambrey reports. Intervention from the European Union's naval fleet was anticipated to address the piracy threat.

A significant source of concern for global shipping, this uptick in piracy parallels recent unrest from different regional groups, with Somali pirates recently becoming active again. Prior incidents and ongoing pirate threats are causing alarms among international maritime sectors and pushing for increased security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

