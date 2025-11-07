Tragic End: Engineer's Struggle with Stock Market Losses

An engineer allegedly ended his life by sequestering himself in a smoke-filled room, following substantial financial losses in the stock market, police reported on Thursday.

A suicide note was found in which Love Kumar mentioned financial hardships and a property dispute as reasons for his drastic action, according to police sources. Senior Sub-Inspector Satyendra Bhandari, stationed at the Kankhal police station, stated that the incident transpired in the Arihant Vihar area on Wednesday.

Love Kumar, a chemical engineer by profession, combusted coal on a heater in his room and locked himself inside, resulting in death by asphyxiation.

Prior to the incident, Kumar had sent a WhatsApp message to his wife, hinting at his intention to commit suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning. Police revealed that Kumar was profoundly distressed due to stock market losses, which led him to alcohol use, prompting his wife to move to her parents' home with their children.

Upon seeing the disturbing message, Kumar's wife attempted to contact him multiple times. When he failed to respond, family members hurried to his residence.

Police arrived swiftly and forcibly entered the smoke-filled room, where they found Kumar unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities confirmed that a further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

