Left Menu

Travel Turbulence: FAA Mandates Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

US airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights as the Federal Aviation Administration orders reductions due to the government shutdown. The FAA seeks to cut service by 10% at major airports to ensure safety as air traffic controllers work without pay. Airline schedules face disruption, and passenger confidence is shaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:07 IST
Travel Turbulence: FAA Mandates Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a reduction in flights across the United States due to the ongoing government shutdown, leading to airlines cancelling hundreds of flights. The measure, effective from Friday, affects 40 of the busiest airports including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The objective is to maintain safety amidst strain on air traffic controllers, who are operating without pay.

As the cancellations mounted on Thursday, the airline industry found itself in disarray, with a 10% reduction in flight services set to impact both major hubs and smaller airports. With the Trump administration applying pressure on Congress to resolve the shutdown, the move has travelers anxiously awaiting updates on their itineraries. Airlines like United and Delta are offering refunds for affected travelers, while urging customers to make contingency plans.

Amid the chaos, the impact extends beyond passenger travel, potentially affecting freight services relying on airports like those in Memphis and Louisville. Analysts warn that the situation could dampen confidence in the US air travel industry, with flight cuts expected to disrupt as many as 1,800 flights and affect upwards of 268,000 passengers daily until a resolution is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's Vision Secures Massive $878 Billion Pay Package with Tesla

Elon Musk's Vision Secures Massive $878 Billion Pay Package with Tesla

 Global
2
Federal Judge Blocks SNAP Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Blocks SNAP Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Stalled Talks: Ukraine's Ongoing Struggle with GDP Warrants Restructuring

Stalled Talks: Ukraine's Ongoing Struggle with GDP Warrants Restructuring

 Global
4
Market Downturn: Tech & Consumer Shares Lead Losses; Sterling Strengthens

Market Downturn: Tech & Consumer Shares Lead Losses; Sterling Strengthens

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025