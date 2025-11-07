Travel Turbulence: FAA Mandates Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
US airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights as the Federal Aviation Administration orders reductions due to the government shutdown. The FAA seeks to cut service by 10% at major airports to ensure safety as air traffic controllers work without pay. Airline schedules face disruption, and passenger confidence is shaken.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a reduction in flights across the United States due to the ongoing government shutdown, leading to airlines cancelling hundreds of flights. The measure, effective from Friday, affects 40 of the busiest airports including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The objective is to maintain safety amidst strain on air traffic controllers, who are operating without pay.
As the cancellations mounted on Thursday, the airline industry found itself in disarray, with a 10% reduction in flight services set to impact both major hubs and smaller airports. With the Trump administration applying pressure on Congress to resolve the shutdown, the move has travelers anxiously awaiting updates on their itineraries. Airlines like United and Delta are offering refunds for affected travelers, while urging customers to make contingency plans.
Amid the chaos, the impact extends beyond passenger travel, potentially affecting freight services relying on airports like those in Memphis and Louisville. Analysts warn that the situation could dampen confidence in the US air travel industry, with flight cuts expected to disrupt as many as 1,800 flights and affect upwards of 268,000 passengers daily until a resolution is achieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
