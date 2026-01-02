VHP Criticizes New York Mayor Over Support for Jailed Activist

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a scathing critique of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani following his note supporting jailed activist Umar Khalid. VHP labeled Khalid a 'criminal' and accused Mamdani of insulting the Quran by advocating for someone allegedly promoting division within India.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal further lashed out at US lawmakers who penned letters to Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra requesting bail for Khalid. Bansal accused these lawmakers of supporting criminals while remaining silent on attacks against Hindus and their places of worship in the United States.

The note from Mayor Mamdani, which recalled Khalid's thoughts on avoiding bitterness, was shared by Khalid's partner on social media. Concurrently, the stringent charges against Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act remain a contentious issue, with US lawmakers urging a fair trial.

