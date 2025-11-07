Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

In a tragic event in South Korea, a structure collapse at a power station resulted in one death and six workers trapped. The incident occurred during preparations for demolishing an old heating facility.

Footage from the site shows the massive steel structure twisted and felled, with two individuals rescued quickly. Further discoveries of trapped workers were reported under the debris, according to fire official Kim Jung-shik.

As search and rescue operations continue, involving advanced equipment and search dogs, challenges remain due to the instability of the structure. President Lee Jae Myung demands full rescue efforts, emphasizing workplace safety improvements.

