Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station
A worker died and six were trapped after a structure collapse at a South Korean power station being prepped for demolition. Rescuers face collapse risks while using heat sensors, remote scopes, and search dogs. President Lee Jae Myung prioritizes their rescue as workplace safety remains a key issue.
In a tragic event in South Korea, a structure collapse at a power station resulted in one death and six workers trapped. The incident occurred during preparations for demolishing an old heating facility.
Footage from the site shows the massive steel structure twisted and felled, with two individuals rescued quickly. Further discoveries of trapped workers were reported under the debris, according to fire official Kim Jung-shik.
As search and rescue operations continue, involving advanced equipment and search dogs, challenges remain due to the instability of the structure. President Lee Jae Myung demands full rescue efforts, emphasizing workplace safety improvements.
