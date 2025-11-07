Musk's Mega Pay Package: A New Era for Tesla

Tesla shareholders have greenlighted a historic pay package for CEO Elon Musk, solidifying his audacious plan to revolutionize the company into a leader in AI and robotics. The approval, which received strong backing from more than 75% of investors, marks a pivotal moment for Tesla's future trajectory.

Under the agreement, Musk could potentially earn up to $878 billion in stock over the next decade. However, achieving this significant payout depends on Tesla reaching specific milestones, including advancing its capabilities in autonomous vehicles and robot production, and a remarkable increase in its stock valuation.

Despite some opposition, including from Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the board emphasized that Musk's pay arrangement is designed to benefit shareholders through shared ambitious goals. As Tesla continues its path toward innovation, the decision aligns Musk's personal incentives tightly with the company's expansive future vision.