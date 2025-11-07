Left Menu

U.S. Airlines Scramble Amid Historic Government Shutdown Flight Reductions

U.S. airlines are urgently adjusting flight schedules after the Trump administration mandates reductions due to air traffic controller shortages during the government shutdown. Domestic flights will see cuts of up to 10%, impacting thousands of travelers, while international flights remain unaffected.

U.S. airlines faced a chaotic Thursday as they rushed to adjust flight schedules in response to the Trump administration's directive for flight reductions at major airports. This action is a consequence of the air traffic controller shortage during the longest federal government shutdown in history. Scheduled to start on Friday, the reductions are set to impact thousands of travelers with minimal notice.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered a 4% cut in domestic flights, escalating to a maximum of 10% by mid-November. The reduction applies across 40 major airports and includes both commercial and cargo services, while international flights remain unaffected. Major airlines have been employing strategies like using larger aircraft to mitigate passenger impact.

This unprecedented move by the FAA aims to address safety concerns related to air traffic control staffing but comes amidst increasing passenger frustration. As airlines attempt to offer flexible travel options, they face rising passenger inquiries and cancellations. Industry experts express hope that the slowdown ends before the peak travel period, despite modest projected financial repercussions.

