Left Menu

Vingroup's Skyward Ambitions: VinSpace Takes Flight in Aerospace

Pham Nhat Vuong, founder of Vingroup, has launched VinSpace to produce planes and spacecraft, diversifying further from their real estate roots. With $11.4 million in initial capital, the company supports Vingroup's expansion into aerospace, telecommunication satellites, and scientific research, complementing its electric car, railway, and steel sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:17 IST
Vingroup's Skyward Ambitions: VinSpace Takes Flight in Aerospace

Pham Nhat Vuong, the tycoon behind Vietnam's largest listed firm, Vingroup, is branching into aerospace with the establishment of VinSpace Joint Stock Company. The new venture aims to manufacture planes and spacecraft, diversifying the conglomerate's portfolio.

Vingroup, predominantly known for its real estate ventures, also operates subsidiaries including electric carmaker VinFast and a $70 billion high-speed railway project. VinSpace, launched with an initial capital of 300 billion dong ($11.4 million), signals the group's ambitions in aerospace and satellite telecommunications.

Vuong, who amassed his fortune through ventures in Ukraine and has since become Vietnam's wealthiest individual, holds a 71% stake in VinSpace. The company will support Vingroup's existing sectors and explore new avenues amid Vietnam's trade challenges. The government encourages conglomerates to seek growth opportunities as it navigates export-related uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Indian Stocks Slide Amid Global Uncertainty and Trade Deal Dilemmas

Indian Stocks Slide Amid Global Uncertainty and Trade Deal Dilemmas

 India
2
Aster DM Healthcare Sees Profit Surge Amid Merger Progress

Aster DM Healthcare Sees Profit Surge Amid Merger Progress

 India
3
Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections

Migrant Workers: The Unexpected 'X Factor' in Bihar Elections

 India
4
Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

Smog Blankets Mumbai and Delhi: Air Quality Deteriorates Under Winter Sky

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025