Delhi Airport Chaos: Technical Glitch Causes Flight Delays
A technical issue with the Air Traffic Control system at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has caused delays for IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air. The airport's operator, DIAL, is working with stakeholders to resolve the problem affecting flights in Delhi and northern regions.
Updated: 07-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:38 IST
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is facing significant disruptions due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, resulting in widespread flight delays.
IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have all reported being affected, with increased wait times both on the ground and in the air.
The airport operator, DIAL, is actively collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to address and rectify the issue as swiftly as possible.
