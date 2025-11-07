Delhi Airport Chaos: Technical Glitch Causes Flight Delays

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is facing significant disruptions due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, resulting in widespread flight delays.

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have all reported being affected, with increased wait times both on the ground and in the air.

The airport operator, DIAL, is actively collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to address and rectify the issue as swiftly as possible.