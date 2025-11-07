Aster DM Healthcare Sees Profit Surge Amid Merger Progress

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a 13 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 110 crore for the second quarter ending September 30. This marks a significant growth from the Rs 97 crore recorded in the same period last year, according to the company's latest financial statement.

The healthcare giant's revenue also increased from Rs 1,086 crore to Rs 1,197 crore year-on-year, showcasing its steady growth despite a fewer number of seasonal illnesses this quarter, explained Azad Moopen, the Founder and Chairman.

The merger with Quality Care India Ltd. is progressing well with no-objection letters received, strengthening its position as a leading healthcare network in India. However, its shares slightly dipped by 0.25 per cent to Rs 685.55 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)