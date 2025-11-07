Left Menu

FII Inflows Stabilize India's 10-Year Bond Yields Despite Global Shifts

Bank of Baroda's report anticipates India's 10-year bond yields to stay within 6.48-6.58%, driven by foreign institutional investor inflows amid US rate shifts. Factors include inflation outlook, US interest differentials, and India's borrowing strategy, supporting the domestic bond market against global economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:02 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Bank of Baroda predicts that India's 10-year government bond yields will remain steady between 6.48% and 6.58% through the current month. This trend is attributed to robust foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, fueled by a favorable interest rate differential with the US and an optimistic inflation outlook.

According to the report, India's 10-year yield has shown some stickiness since August 2025. The global scene, particularly in the US, has seen wide fluctuations in bond yields. A notable shift occurred following the release of private payroll numbers, impacting the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, with the US 10-year yield subsequently experiencing upward momentum.

In India, yield stability is maintained through strategic planning, like the restructuring of the borrowing calendar. This includes reducing the borrowings in the 10-20-year segment. As the yield gap with the US grows due to the Fed's rate policies, strong debt inflows into India are expected, securing the domestic bond market's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

