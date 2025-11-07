Strategic Talks: Samsung and Mercedes Benz Eye New Partnership Deals

In a significant development for the automotive and tech industries, Samsung Electronics Co. Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee will engage in high-level talks with Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Kallenius during a pivotal two-day visit to South Korea. Reports indicate that the discussions, scheduled for November 13, will focus on potential collaborations in electric vehicle (EV) battery supplies and automotive semiconductors.

This meeting underscores a strategic shift for Mercedes-Benz, which currently sources its batteries primarily from Korean suppliers LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK on Co. The possible inclusion of Samsung SDI as a supplier could mark a new phase in vehicle electrification for the German automaker, amidst growing competition from Chinese cell makers.

Samsung SDI's existing battery supply portfolio includes high-profile automotive clients such as BMW AG, Audi AG, and Rivian Automotive Inc., with ongoing collaborations in next-generation all-solid-state battery technology. Additionally, talks may extend to expanding ties in display technology, following Mercedes's selection of Samsung Display's OLED panels for its upcoming Maybach series. There is also potential for further collaboration in semiconductor technology.

