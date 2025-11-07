Kerala's Youngest Climate Activist Launches Ambitious Tree Plantation Drive

The 'Roohi's Tree Bank Nursery' project, inaugurated by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, sets an ambitious target of planting 1 crore trees across 10,000 schools. This initiative was launched by six-year-old Roohi Mohazzab, hailed as the world's youngest climate activist.

During the inauguration at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Nadakkavu, the Governor joined Roohi in planting saplings, praising the project as an exemplary model for students. He highlighted the significance of environmental conservation, noting that planting trees is crucial in the battle against global warming.

Faisal Kottikollon, Chairman of the Faisal and Shabana Foundation, and lyricist Padmashri Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri also attended, lauding Roohi's efforts. Known for her environmental activism, Roohi has notably sent letters to world leaders, including India's Prime Minister, advocating for the recycling of passport paper to save trees. Her parents have fostered her initiatives through supportive educational practices.