Elitecon's Record-Breaking Financial Growth: A Triumph in FMCG Sector

Mumbai, November 7, 2025: Elitecon International Limited has reported outstanding financial results for the quarter and half-year that ended on September 30, 2025. The company's revenue and profitability reached unprecedented levels, driven by strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Sales in Q2 FY 2026 totaled ₹504.90 crore, reflecting a phenomenal 538% year-on-year growth. EBITDA for the first half of FY 2026 increased by 208%, showcasing robust operational performance. The company's global scale-up has also been bolstered by its acquisitions of Sunbridge Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Landsmill Agro Pvt. Ltd., enhancing its FMCG footprint.

Elitecon's strategic growth plan includes launching new food brands, scaling up production, and integrating AI/ML technologies. With a global operational presence, Elitecon remains committed to long-term growth, reinforcing its strong market position in the FMCG industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)