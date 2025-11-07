Adani Power Wins Bihar Project Amid Political Turmoil
The Bihar government awarded the 2,400 MW Bhagalpur power project to Adani Power Ltd after a competitive bidding, leading to political disputes over the project's award and pricing. The project aims to boost industrial activity in the state, which has seen limited private investment.
The Bihar government has awarded the 2,400 MW Bhagalpur power project to Adani Power Ltd, which emerged as the lowest bidder with a competitive electricity tariff of Rs 6.075 per kWh. This decision has sparked a political row amid election campaigns in the state.
Adani Power's investment of approximately Rs 30,000 crore is set to enhance industrial activities and job creation in Bihar, where limited private investment has historically stunted economic growth. The development is expected to reverse the trend of outmigration due to inadequate employment opportunities within the state.
The project's award, however, has ignited controversy, with the Congress party alleging preferential treatment towards Adani Group and potential administrative irregularities. Despite the tensions, the project stands as a significant infrastructural initiative aimed at revitalizing the region's economy.
