Maharashtra Unveils Incentives to Boost Parbhani’s Industrial Growth

Maharashtra's government is promoting industrial development in Parbhani, offering incentives and new projects including an incubation center with Tata Trust. The city will also benefit from infrastructure enhancements under the AMRUT scheme and Swachh Bharat, leading up to the local civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:10 IST
The Maharashtra government has initiated a strategic scheme aimed at driving investments into under-industrialized cities like Parbhani, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. The city has been categorized as an 'emerging city,' warranting special investment packages.

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Trust will establish an incubation center expected to train 3,000 local youths annually. Infrastructural developments include a Rs 750 crore ring road, a Rs 409 crore underground sewerage line, and a Rs 157 crore water supply project funded through the AMRUT scheme.

Additionally, Parbhani will see advancements in renewable energy and transport, with garbage being repurposed for electricity and the introduction of 40 electric buses. With civic elections approaching, the BJP aims to leverage these developments to consolidate political strength in the region.

