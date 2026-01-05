Maharashtra Unveils Incentives to Boost Parbhani’s Industrial Growth

The Maharashtra government has initiated a strategic scheme aimed at driving investments into under-industrialized cities like Parbhani, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. The city has been categorized as an 'emerging city,' warranting special investment packages.

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Trust will establish an incubation center expected to train 3,000 local youths annually. Infrastructural developments include a Rs 750 crore ring road, a Rs 409 crore underground sewerage line, and a Rs 157 crore water supply project funded through the AMRUT scheme.

Additionally, Parbhani will see advancements in renewable energy and transport, with garbage being repurposed for electricity and the introduction of 40 electric buses. With civic elections approaching, the BJP aims to leverage these developments to consolidate political strength in the region.

