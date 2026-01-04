Vedanta Green Copper Plant: A Step Towards Sustainable Industrial Growth

The Madras High Court has indicated that Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit should file a fresh application before the Tamil Nadu authorities concerning its green copper plant initiative. This guidance comes as part of ongoing court proceedings surrounding the restart of the plant with environmentally sustainable processes.

Vedanta had previously submitted a writ petition urging the Tamil Nadu government to make a decision regarding its efforts to revamp its copper production operations with greener technologies. The court noted that earlier closures resulted from breaches of consent and other violations, and it emphasized that fresh applications, rather than mere representations, are necessary for advancing the proposal.

The court has set a hearing for January 29, 2026, and highlighted that this does not hinder Vedanta from applying anew to the appropriate authorities. PR Kovilan, a Supreme Court lawyer, sees this as an opportunity for Vedanta to progress towards a sustainable operational model that aligns industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

