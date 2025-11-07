Ajinkya Deo Pays Homage to Real-Life Hero in '120 Bahadur'

New Delhi, India [AP] – Renowned Indian actor Ajinkya Deo is set to captivate audiences with his role in Excel Entertainment's highly anticipated war epic, '120 Bahadur'. Known for his versatile performances, Deo plays a decorated officer in a film that highlights the bravery and courage of soldiers during the Battle of Rezang La. The newly released trailer promises a gripping portrayal of historical heroics, aiming to spark pride and remembrance among viewers.

In an exclusive reflection on his casting, Ajinkya expressed deep gratitude towards director Razy, stating, "I'm truly grateful for being entrusted with this role. While portraying a real-life hero comes with immense responsibility, my initial apprehensions were eased the moment I stepped on set." He elaborated on feeling spiritually prepared to honor the character, emphasizing the supportive guidance provided by director Razy, which allowed him to feel grounded and capable in delivering justice to the role.

Although not physically present in the action-packed battlefield scenes, Ajinkya fondly recalls the palpable energy among his co-stars, describing it as 'a wonderful journey'. The film '120 Bahadur' stands as a tribute to India's unsung heroes, with Ajinkya bringing both dignity and depth to his character. Looking ahead, the actor is poised to expand his impressive repertoire with upcoming roles, including playing Vishwamitra in the awaited 'Ramayana' film alongside Ranbir Kapoor, as well as starring in the Marathi drama 'Asa Me Ashi Mee' and a new project with Maddock Films.

