Nykaa's Stellar Q2: Multifold Profit Growth and Expanding Horizons

FSN E-Commerce, parent of Nykaa, reported a substantial rise in net profit to Rs 34.4 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 10.04 crore the previous year. Revenue increased by 25.13% to Rs 2,345.98 crore. The company showed significant growth in both the beauty and fashion sectors, including a 54% increase in GMV for its own brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:10 IST
FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa, has witnessed a substantial rise in its consolidated net profit, achieving Rs 34.4 crore in the recent September quarter. This marks a sharp increase from the Rs 10.04 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

The leading fashion and beauty retailer also showcased impressive revenue growth. Nykaa's operational revenue surged by 25.13% to Rs 2,345.98 crore for Q2, up from Rs 1,874.74 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year, as per the company's regulatory filings.

Driven by accelerated growth, Nykaa's beauty and fashion segments saw significant advancements. The beauty division alone noted a 28% rise in GMV, while the fashion sector registered a growth of 37%. The introduction of new stores and global brands has further solidified Nykaa's market presence. Meanwhile, shares of Nykaa experienced a modest increase on the BSE.

