Swatch Unveils MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, A Stellar Tribute to Beaver Moon

Swatch introduces the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, a new addition to its Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. This timepiece, influenced by November's Beaver Moon and adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold, will be available globally from November 5 until November 20, 2025, capturing the essence of interstellar and terrestrial artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biel | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:18 IST
Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold Celebrates the Beaver Moon. Image Credit: ANI
Swatch's newest release, the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, is poised to capture attention worldwide. Set to join the celebrated Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, this innovative model takes inspiration from November's Beaver Moon, reflecting nature's ingenuity merged with cosmic creativity. The distinctive feature of this edition is its moon phase indicator, which presents a beaver-chomped full moon visual. Available globally from November 5, 2025, this timepiece will be a stellar tribute to the lunar cycle.

Crafted with Swatch's signature bioceramic material—a fusion of ceramic and biosourced elements derived from castor oil—the MOONSHINE GOLD model maintains its signature dial layout, embellished with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold and vibrant illustrations from Snoopy's universe. Similar to the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch, this edition features a distinctive asymmetrical case, the renowned tachymeter scale, and prominent OMEGA X Swatch branding. It is accentuated by a deep navy hue and navy VELCRO® rubber strap, borrowing a dash of astronaut-themed flair.

The detailed craftsmanship extends to every element, with the battery cover donning an Earth-inspired motif, while the bezel houses a navy bioceramic finish. Swatch's watch enthusiasts can purchase one unit per person daily at store locations worldwide carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, ensuring exclusivity and anticipation leading to its release.

