Swatch Unveils MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, A Stellar Tribute to Beaver Moon

Swatch's newest release, the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD, is poised to capture attention worldwide. Set to join the celebrated Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, this innovative model takes inspiration from November's Beaver Moon, reflecting nature's ingenuity merged with cosmic creativity. The distinctive feature of this edition is its moon phase indicator, which presents a beaver-chomped full moon visual. Available globally from November 5, 2025, this timepiece will be a stellar tribute to the lunar cycle.

Crafted with Swatch's signature bioceramic material—a fusion of ceramic and biosourced elements derived from castor oil—the MOONSHINE GOLD model maintains its signature dial layout, embellished with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold and vibrant illustrations from Snoopy's universe. Similar to the iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch, this edition features a distinctive asymmetrical case, the renowned tachymeter scale, and prominent OMEGA X Swatch branding. It is accentuated by a deep navy hue and navy VELCRO® rubber strap, borrowing a dash of astronaut-themed flair.

The detailed craftsmanship extends to every element, with the battery cover donning an Earth-inspired motif, while the bezel houses a navy bioceramic finish. Swatch's watch enthusiasts can purchase one unit per person daily at store locations worldwide carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, ensuring exclusivity and anticipation leading to its release.