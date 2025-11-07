Left Menu

Hindalco Industries Sees Profit Surge Amid Global Volatility

Hindalco Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a 21.2% increase in consolidated profit for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its India operations, cost management, and operational efficiencies. Revenue rose by 13%, reflecting resilience despite global economic challenges.

Updated: 07-11-2025 17:41 IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals arm of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a notable 21.2% rise in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 4,741 crore in the September quarter. This surge was attributed to robust performance within its Indian business sector, complemented by disciplined cost management and operational efficiency improvements across all segments.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 3,909 crore profit, the latest results underscore Hindalco's ability to thrive amid global market volatility. Revenue from operations in the July-September period also saw a sharp increase, with a 13% growth to Rs 66,058 crore, up from Rs 58,203 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, highlighted the company's strategic focus on integrated business models and sustainable practices. He emphasized their continued growth trajectory bolstered by a USD 10 billion capital investment pipeline and ongoing projects, including expansions of the Aditya Aluminium Smelter and copper smelter facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

