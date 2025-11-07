BIRC 2025: A Triumph for India's Rice Industry

The first-ever Bharat International Rice Conclave (BIRC) 2025 ended triumphantly, leaving a historic imprint on India's rice industry. The two-day event gathered more than 10,000 participants, establishing itself as the largest global rice community platform.

Delivering the concluding address, Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), hailed the event as a landmark success. He emphasized the unity of the entire rice ecosystem, which includes farmers, millers, exporters, researchers, chefs, policymakers, financiers, and global buyers, under one roof for the first time. Garg praised the federation and stakeholders for their tireless efforts, calling the event a milestone for an industry crucial to millions and a vital part of India's agri-trade.

A significant highlight was the signing of deals worth Rs30,153 crore, reinforcing the sector's growing global relevance. Garg underscored rice's contribution to nearly 40-50% of India's agricultural exports and stressed the importance of policy stability and sustainability for exporters. The conclave featured eight high-level technical sessions organized by Ernst & Young, alongside top media houses, to shape the Federation's Vision and Roadmap for India's rice sector, aiming to align with India's developmental goals for 2047. In collaboration with several culinary and agricultural associations, chefs showcased over 17 exotic rice varieties adapted for international cuisines.

The event concluded with the launch of a Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice, celebrating its journey from Basmati to black rice, underlining its cultural and economic significance. Garg remarked on the benchmark set by BIRC 2025, highlighting the potential realized in a united industry, and set sights on an even bigger and better BIRC 2026.

