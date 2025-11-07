Trishakti Industries: Powering India's Infrastructure Boom with Stellar Q2 Results

In a robust show of financial health, Trishakti Industries Limited, a premier crane rental and heavy lifting solutions provider, posted an impressive 62.9% surge in revenue for Q2 FY26, coupled with a 76.7% rise in profit after tax quarter-on-quarter, signaling strong operational momentum and heightened sector demand.

CEO Dhruv Jhanwar attributed this growth to Trishakti's strategic evolution into a major infrastructure-ready equipment rental platform, poised to leverage India's expanding capital expenditure landscape. Revenue from operations skyrocketed to Rs. 665.07 lakhs, up significantly from Rs. 408.38 lakhs in the previous quarter, and a 213% increase year-over-year.

Trishakti's heavy equipment hiring segment has shown structural growth, underlining the effectiveness of strategic repositioning efforts over the past 18 months. With key clients like Larsen & Toubro and Reliance, the company is cementing its status as a reliable partner for large-scale infrastructure projects across India.

Trishakti remains on a solid growth trajectory, having deployed over Rs. 130 crore of a planned Rs. 400 crore capital expenditure by FY28. This investment focuses on expanding its fleet to meet the demands of projects in metro rail, renewables, and large industrial sectors. As equipment utilization nears full capacity, the company is confident in reaching its FY28 revenue target, maintaining a healthy operating margin, and overcoming any temporary project delays.

With nearly four decades of experience, Trishakti stands at the forefront of India's infrastructure expansion, partnering with top-tier organizations like Tata Steel and the Adani Group. By providing cutting-edge solutions, the company continues to play a vital role in the nation's development. Investors and stakeholders remain optimistic about Trishakti's future as it prioritizes capital discipline and long-term value creation.