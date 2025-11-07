Left Menu

Operation Rakshitha: Ensuring Women's Safety on Kerala Trains

The Railway Police in Kerala have initiated Operation Rakshitha to enhance the safety of women on trains after a recent assault incident. The operation involves intensified patrolling by women police officers across four zones, targeting illegal activities and ensuring a safer travel environment for women passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:08 IST
Operation Rakshitha: Ensuring Women's Safety on Kerala Trains
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Railway Police launched Operation Rakshitha to increase the security of women travelers following an alarming incident where a woman was ejected from a moving train by an intoxicated individual at Varkala. The initiative, executed jointly by railway and local police, aims to create a safer travel environment for women.

Operation Rakshitha is operational across four zones: Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode, with each zone supervised by a Railway DYSP. Intensified patrols by women police officers will focus on women's compartments to deter illegal activities including alcohol consumption, drug trafficking, and inappropriate conduct.

Authorities urge passengers to report suspicious activities or items to any nearby police personnel. They can also contact the Rail Alert Control, ERSS Control, or the Railway Helpline through designated phone numbers for immediate assistance and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwarji

Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwa...

 India
2
Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

 India
3
India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

 India
4
India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Progress, Prospects, and Partnerships

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025