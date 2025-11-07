Operation Rakshitha: Ensuring Women's Safety on Kerala Trains

The Kerala Railway Police launched Operation Rakshitha to increase the security of women travelers following an alarming incident where a woman was ejected from a moving train by an intoxicated individual at Varkala. The initiative, executed jointly by railway and local police, aims to create a safer travel environment for women.

Operation Rakshitha is operational across four zones: Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode, with each zone supervised by a Railway DYSP. Intensified patrols by women police officers will focus on women's compartments to deter illegal activities including alcohol consumption, drug trafficking, and inappropriate conduct.

Authorities urge passengers to report suspicious activities or items to any nearby police personnel. They can also contact the Rail Alert Control, ERSS Control, or the Railway Helpline through designated phone numbers for immediate assistance and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)