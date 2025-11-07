Left Menu

Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh's Art Exhibition in Delhi

Bikaner House in New Delhi hosts 'Echoes of Becoming', the fourteenth solo exhibition by Neena Singh. This showcase presents abstract works exploring transformation and creation from 8th to 17th November 2025. Singh's canvases, rich in color and motion, reflect her artistic journey and evolving expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:47 IST
Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh's Art Exhibition in Delhi
Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh Unveils Her New Series at Bikaner House. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bikaner House in New Delhi is set to host 'Echoes of Becoming', the fourteenth solo exhibition by contemporary artist Neena Singh. The exhibition will feature her latest abstract works that delve into themes of transformation, continuity, and the subtle yet profound act of creation. Running from 8th to 17th November 2025, it promises to present a collection of canvases that balance between dynamic gestures and tranquil stillness, offering insights into a perpetually evolving inner world.

For more than two decades, Singh has approached her art as a means of existential exploration, seeking to understand life, emotion, and the process of becoming. Her new pieces further this lifelong quest. Singh expresses, "There is an inherent drive within me to create from nothing—to turn silence and uncertainty into form and energy." Each painting embodies this drive for renewal, resilience, and presence, reminding viewers of the continuous nature of becoming.

Color plays a central role in Singh's work, forming a language that breathes and moves. Her palette, reminiscent of J.M.W. Turner's atmospheric depth, shifts and seems alive, yet it remains undeniably modern. According to art critic Aditya Shirke, Singh's artworks convey a sense of motion, resisting static interpretation and inviting prolonged engagement with the viewer. Artist and critic Aditya Shirke explained that Singh's pieces are environments of change, merging memory and emergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist

 India
2
Wall Street Stumbles Amid Economic Concerns

Wall Street Stumbles Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition

Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition

 India
4
India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Testing Plans

India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Tes...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025