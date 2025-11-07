Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh's Art Exhibition in Delhi

Bikaner House in New Delhi is set to host 'Echoes of Becoming', the fourteenth solo exhibition by contemporary artist Neena Singh. The exhibition will feature her latest abstract works that delve into themes of transformation, continuity, and the subtle yet profound act of creation. Running from 8th to 17th November 2025, it promises to present a collection of canvases that balance between dynamic gestures and tranquil stillness, offering insights into a perpetually evolving inner world.

For more than two decades, Singh has approached her art as a means of existential exploration, seeking to understand life, emotion, and the process of becoming. Her new pieces further this lifelong quest. Singh expresses, "There is an inherent drive within me to create from nothing—to turn silence and uncertainty into form and energy." Each painting embodies this drive for renewal, resilience, and presence, reminding viewers of the continuous nature of becoming.

Color plays a central role in Singh's work, forming a language that breathes and moves. Her palette, reminiscent of J.M.W. Turner's atmospheric depth, shifts and seems alive, yet it remains undeniably modern. According to art critic Aditya Shirke, Singh's artworks convey a sense of motion, resisting static interpretation and inviting prolonged engagement with the viewer. Artist and critic Aditya Shirke explained that Singh's pieces are environments of change, merging memory and emergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)