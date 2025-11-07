Left Menu

American Airlines Faces Potential Flight Turbulence

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has stated that initial government-ordered flight reductions are unlikely to significantly disrupt customers. However, he warned that further cuts, as mandated by the FAA, could become problematic as the airline plans to reduce flights progressively through November.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has conveyed that initial government-mandated flight reductions are not expected to cause major disruptions for customers. Speaking on Friday, Isom cautioned that further reductions might pose challenges.

The airline has announced a 4% reduction in flights across 40 high-traffic airports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated that this must increase to 6% by Tuesday and then escalate to 10% by November 14.

"This level of cancellation is going to grow over time and that's something that is going to be problematic," Isom explained during an interview with CNBC.

