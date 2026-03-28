Making Air Travel Accessible: The Inauguration of Noida International Airport

This Saturday marked the ceremonial inauguration of the Noida International Airport, where local voices resonated with a common plea for affordable airfare, ensuring the facility serves not only the affluent but all social strata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the airport's first phase, a project crafted under the public-private partnership framework with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a Zurich Airport International AG subsidiary, at the helm.

The event saw attendance from key dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, with locals urging for inclusive air travel that caters to every section, boosting regional economic development and generating much-needed employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)