Revolutionizing Air Travel: New Passenger-Centric Initiatives Unveiled at Jammu and Srinagar Airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu unveiled a series of initiatives at Jammu and Srinagar airports to enhance traveler convenience on Sunday. Among the introduced services are the technological advancement Digi Yatra and the cost-effective Udan Cafe, both designed to improve the overall passenger experience.

Digi Yatra stands out by employing Facial Recognition Technology for a seamless, paperless traversal through airport checkpoints, such as entry, security, and boarding. Meanwhile, Udan Cafe offers passengers affordable dining options, addressing concerns about high food prices within airport premises.

Other noteworthy developments include a Flybrary for book sharing, AVSAR retail areas for local artisans, a children's play area, and free Wi-Fi for up to four hours, reflecting a commitment to enhanced comfort and accessibility for all travelers.