Air Travel Chaos: Middle East Disruptions Cause Global Flight Cancellations

Global air travel is experiencing significant disruptions following the Iran war, which has led to the closure of major Middle Eastern airport hubs, including those in Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Many airlines have been forced to cancel or delay flights to important regional destinations. Greece's largest carrier, Aegean Airlines, has extended flight suspensions to several cities including Tel Aviv and Baghdad. Similarly, Latvia's airBaltic and Canada's Air Canada have also curtailed their services to destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Other carriers, such as UAE-based Etihad Airways and Emirates, have adjusted their schedules to accommodate partial reopening of airspace. However, as the situation evolves, airlines remain affected by broader geopolitical tensions, impacting flight operations worldwide.