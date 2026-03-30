Global Air Travel Chaos: Major Hubs Shut Down

Global air travel is experiencing unprecedented disruption as several major Middle Eastern hubs, such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, have been forced to shut down amid the Iran war. The impact is rippling worldwide.

Airlines like Aegean, Delta, and Emirates have had to cancel flights to key destinations including Tel Aviv and Dubai. These cancellations are expected to affect passengers through the upcoming months, with some routes not re-opening for the foreseeable future.

As efforts are made to reroute and reschedule flights, the uncertainty looms large for travelers, as airlines struggle to adapt to the rapidly changing circumstances. These developments highlight the fragility and interconnected nature of global aviation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)