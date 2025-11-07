Gujarat Government Unveils Rs 10,000 Crore Relief Package for Farmers
The Gujarat government announced a Rs 10,000 crore relief package for farmers affected by unseasonal rains. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and ministers assessed the damage by visiting impacted areas. Additionally, the state plans to procure key crops from farmers at MSP to support them further.
The Gujarat government has revealed a substantial Rs 10,000 crore relief package to help farmers grappling with crop losses due to recent unseasonal rains.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made this announcement following an extensive review and assessment of the agricultural devastation.
Ministerial visits to the most affected villages highlighted the administration's commitment to sympathize and support the farmers.
