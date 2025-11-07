Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers Shines Bright with Profit Surge

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 260.51 crore for the September quarter due to increased income. Their total income rose to Rs 7,907.44 crore from Rs 6,091.47 crore a year before. The company boasts 436 showrooms globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:55 IST
Kalyan Jewellers Shines Bright with Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial performance, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd reported a substantial twofold increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, hitting Rs 260.51 crore. This surge is attributed to higher income, reflecting the company's robust growth trajectory.

Compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 130.32 crore, Kalyan Jewellers experienced a significant gain in profitability. The total income during the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year escalated to Rs 7,907.44 crore, up from Rs 6,091.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Kalyan Jewellers operates 436 showrooms globally, with an expansive retail footprint across India, the US, and the Middle East, covering over 10,67,000 square feet. This extensive presence underscores the brand's prominent position in the jewellery sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Russia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Developments

India and Russia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Global Developments

 India
2
Supreme Court Intervenes in Greater Noida Housing Project Dispute

Supreme Court Intervenes in Greater Noida Housing Project Dispute

 India
3
Bill Gates Foundation's $1.4 Billion Boost for Farming Tech against Climate Change

Bill Gates Foundation's $1.4 Billion Boost for Farming Tech against Climate ...

 Global
4
Bihar Elections: A Fight Between 'Jungle Raaj' and Development

Bihar Elections: A Fight Between 'Jungle Raaj' and Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025