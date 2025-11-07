Kalyan Jewellers Shines Bright with Profit Surge

In a remarkable financial performance, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd reported a substantial twofold increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, hitting Rs 260.51 crore. This surge is attributed to higher income, reflecting the company's robust growth trajectory.

Compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 130.32 crore, Kalyan Jewellers experienced a significant gain in profitability. The total income during the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year escalated to Rs 7,907.44 crore, up from Rs 6,091.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Kalyan Jewellers operates 436 showrooms globally, with an expansive retail footprint across India, the US, and the Middle East, covering over 10,67,000 square feet. This extensive presence underscores the brand's prominent position in the jewellery sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)