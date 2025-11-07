Air Traffic Turmoil at Delhi: Over 800 Flights Delayed

Delhi airport was thrown into disarray on Friday after a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system delayed over 800 flights, both domestic and international.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) acknowledged the chaos, citing the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) as the source of these extensive flight delays. Technical teams are working against the clock to restore normalcy.

The disruptions have led to long queues and congested terminals, as air traffic controllers manually prepare flight plans, exacerbating delays. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India have reported widespread delays, intensifying the urgency to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)