Air Traffic Turmoil at Delhi: Over 800 Flights Delayed

Delhi Airport faced significant disruptions as a technical glitch in the air traffic control system led to delays in over 800 flights. All airline operations were impacted, with authorities striving to resolve the issue. The air traffic congestion extended delays for both domestic and international flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi airport was thrown into disarray on Friday after a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system delayed over 800 flights, both domestic and international.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) acknowledged the chaos, citing the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) as the source of these extensive flight delays. Technical teams are working against the clock to restore normalcy.

The disruptions have led to long queues and congested terminals, as air traffic controllers manually prepare flight plans, exacerbating delays. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India have reported widespread delays, intensifying the urgency to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

