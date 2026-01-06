BMC Unveils Updated Voter List Amidst Technical Glitch Ahead of Civic Polls
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) receives the final voter list for upcoming civic polls, save for one technical glitch-affected ward. Electoral rolls are publicly accessible online and at ward offices. BMC is gearing up for elections across 226 wards, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Tuesday that it has received the final voters list from the Maharashtra State Election Commission for 226 of the 227 civic wards up for the January 15 polls.
In an official release, the BMC stated that electoral rolls complete with voter photographs are now accessible on the civic body's website and ward offices. However, one ward's list remains unpublished due to technical issues, with plans for resolution soon.
According to a civic official, Ward No. 8's voter list is pending due to technical setbacks. Meanwhile, over 1.03 crore voters within Mumbai's civic boundaries await the polls, with vote counting set for January 16 amidst elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.
