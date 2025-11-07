Sri Lanka Unveils 2026 Budget: A Bold Move Towards Economic Revitalization

In a decisive step towards economic regeneration, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake unveiled the 2026 budget on Friday. Central to the budget are tax reforms and initiatives aimed at boosting state revenue, both vital components of the ongoing IMF-backed economic restructuring.

Notably, the budget introduces a modern tax audit framework set to commence in January 2026, designed to enhance transparency and minimize corruption. Additionally, the budget plans for strategic revisions in Customs Import Duty rates and a reduction in VAT and Social Security Contribution Levy registration thresholds.

In a humanitarian gesture, LKR 4,290 million has been earmarked, with India's support, to construct homes for the Tamil community. Despite economic challenges, unemployment has dropped, underscoring the government's resolve to achieve a debt-to-GDP ratio below 90% by 2032.

