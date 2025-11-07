Left Menu

CCI Greenlights Strategic Mergers in Insurance and Pharma Sectors

The Competition Commission of India has approved a significant merger involving Girnar group firms and Artivatic Data Labs, which will consolidate insurance and IT services. Concurrently, private equity firm Creador is set to acquire a stake in La Renon Healthcare, expanding its footprint in the pharma industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:26 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a merger of four entities, including two from the Girnar group, with Artivatic Data Labs. This strategic move is set to consolidate offerings in the insurance and IT services sectors, enhancing efficiency and service delivery.

Girnar Finserv and Girnar Insurance Brokers, alongside D2C Consulting Services and RB Info Services, will merge under Artivatic. This initiative follows a framework agreement signed on May 12, 2025. Girnar Insurance operates InsuranceDekho, a comprehensive insurance platform.

In another deal, CCI cleared Creador's acquisition of stakes in La Renon Healthcare, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical sector. This acquisition by Creador's special purpose vehicle, Rajadhiraja Ltd, signals an expansion into the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

